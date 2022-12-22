Thursday, December 22, 2022
A Former Gymnastics Instructor From Sussex Who Groomed And Abused Some Of His Students Has Been Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison
A former gymnastics instructor from Sussex who groomed and abused some of his students has been sentenced to seven years in prison

by @uknip247
Norman Hogbin, 66, of Brougham Road, Worthing, was sentenced at Chichester Crown Court yesterday (December 21) after being found guilty of 11 counts of sexual assault against four children by a jury following a 12-day trial at Reading Crown Court.
In addition to the custodial sentence, he will also have an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
Hogbin worked as a gymnastics instructor during the 1990’s and early 2000’s.
The court heard how he systematically groomed his gymnastics students and other young girls for many years by buying them gifts, giving them preferential treatment and befriending their parents.
After gaining the parent’s trust Hogbin exploited his position of trust by sexually assaulting the young girls on numerous occasions over time.
Some of them were as young as 8 years old when the abuse began.
The court also heard that he had previously been convicted of sexual assaults against young female students.
Detective Sergeant Michaela Haddock said: “My colleagues and I have nothing but the upmost admiration for the four women involved in this case. They have shown unfailing courage and incredible strength to speak about what they went through and the impact it’s had on their lives not just in court but throughout this entire investigation. They are simply remarkable and I’m incredibly pleased that their bravery in coming forward has led to the convictions brought today. I hope this brings them the conclusion that they have needed and deserved for so many years. Abuse is abuse, no matter when it took place. If you have been the victim of abuse please don’t hesitate to contact us, you will be taken seriously and supported by specially trained officers. You can make a report to Sussex Police online or call 101.”

