A former gymnastics instructor from Sussex who groomed and abused some of his students has been sentenced to seven years in prison

Detective Sergeant Michaela Haddock said: “My colleagues and I have nothing but the upmost admiration for the four women involved in this case. They have shown unfailing courage and incredible strength to speak about what they went through and the impact it’s had on their lives not just in court but throughout this entire investigation . They are simply remarkable and I’m incredibly pleased that their bravery in coming forward has led to the convictions brought today. I hope this brings them the conclusion that they have needed and deserved for so many years. Abuse is abuse, no matter when it took place. If you have been the victim of abuse please don’t hesitate to contact us, you will be taken seriously and supported by specially trained officers. You can make a report to Sussex Police online or call 101.”