A former Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Police Inspector will receive the King’s Police Medal in the new monarch’s first New Year’s Honours List

Kelvin Shipp devoted more than 40 years of his life to public service, first joining the force as a Special Constable in November 1981 and then as a full-time regular serving officer in June 1991.
Throughout his career, he served in a wide range of roles, most recently as a Response and Patrol Team Inspector in Portsmouth until his retirement in March 2022.
The 62-year-old from Southsea has also provided his skills and experience to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the United Nations by joining international policing deployments to Iraq and South Sudan.
He was even awarded a commendation by the Chief Constable for bravery after coming to the aid of a UN colleague who was confronted by a hostile crowd in South Sudan.
In 2019 he assisted with the D-Day 75-anniversary event, which saw the Queen and leaders from across the world, including the American President, visit Portsmouth to honour veterans.
Reflecting on this honour, Kelvin said: “I had absolutely no idea I was being nominated for this honour, so to find out about this after my retirement was very humbling. It’s a tremendous honour.
“I have been so lucky in my career to see so many places but Portsmouth is my spiritual policing home really as I have spent half my career there.
“I do miss it. I was privileged to have an amazing career and I would say to anyone considering a career in policing to give it a go.
“I’ve met many incredible people and had some quite interesting experiences and if I had the chance I would do it all again.”
“His commitment and dedication to varied roles across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, as well as abroad, earned him a reputation as a highly respected and trusted officer with extraordinary drive and enthusiasm.
“Throughout his career in front-line policing, Kelvin showed great leadership, determination and courage of many types. I am delighted that he has been recognised for his 40 years of exemplary service.”