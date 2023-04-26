Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A former Metropolitan Police officer accused of using dead people’s bank card details to buy goods and sell them on has appeared in court

A former Metropolitan Police officer accused of using dead people’s bank card details to buy goods and sell them on has appeared in court

by uknip247

Following a corruption investigation, a former Metropolitan Police officer appeared in court accused of using dead people’s bank card details to buy products and resell them.

Muhammed Mustafa Darr, 37, is also accused of stealing a laptop and a suitcase from the Mercedes of a suspect who had been apprehended by his colleagues.

He is also accused of searching for information about himself and others on police computer networks and encouraging a man to remove evidence linking him to an investigation.

Darr was charged with three counts of misconduct in a public office and one count of perverting the course of justice while working as a constable on a response unit between December 2018 and June 2020, following an investigation into alleged corruption.

When he came in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, he pulled a hood over his head and covered his face with a surgical mask, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address in Walthamstow, east London.

Darr, who was assigned to the Metropolitan Police Department’s North Area Basic Command Unit, was not asked to enter a plea to any of the allegations.

According to one of the misconduct accusations, he is accused of “abusing his position” to get credit/debit card information from deceased members of the public.

Darr allegedly used the information “to acquire or seek to acquire goods or money transfers for himself or others through fraud, and to sell on goods obtained through fraud.”

Another accusation of misconduct alleges that he exploited police computer systems to dig up information about himself and others “for no legitimate policing purpose.”

According to the third, he grabbed “a laptop computer and a bag and its contents” from the Mercedes of a suspect who had been apprehended by his colleagues.

Darr is also accused of perverting the course of justice between March 22 and June 6, 2020, by using his access to check on the status of a police investigation involving Asif Mushtaq.

Darr then “spoke to Ali Ikram and Asif Mushtaq, advising Asif Mushtaq to conceal or destroy evidence linking him to the investigation,” according to the allegation.

Darr was granted bail by District Judge Briony Clarke ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on May 24 on the condition that he reside at his home address.

Darr was charged after an inquiry by the Met’s directorate of professional standards, which was overseen by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The Crown Prosecution Service then authorised criminal charges based on a file of evidence.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A murder investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed this morning.

A woman been rushed to hospital following a crash in Thamesmead

Three people have been arrested for suspected drug dealing after large quantities of cocaine and heroin were seized by police

Police are seeking the public’s help after a spate of vandal attacks on tram stop ticket machines and glass shelters

South West Water given £2.1m fine for pollution offences

British High Commission and British Sailing attend the National family Island Regatta in Exuma

Top discount stores to sell best-selling smoky and spicy cheeses

Builder taken to court for failing to comply with EHDC enforcement notice

Information is being sought after silver cutlery and jewellery was stolen from a property in Tenterden

Detectives investigating a shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with life changing gunshot injuries have made a further arrest

Police called to a group of men fighting with knives in East London

Ten People arrested after Man is murdered in West London

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.