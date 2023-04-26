A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a variety of offences, including using the bank cards of deceased persons

Muhammed Mustafa Darr, 37, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court following a corruption probe that recommended charges against him.

Darr used to work for the Met’s North Area Basic Command Unit, but he no longer does.

“The charges relate to alleged offending between 2018 and 2020 when the former constable was on a response unit and relate to the misuse of police computer systems, including unlawfully accessing information to notify an external party, as well as the alleged theft of items from a member of the public’s vehicle,” according to an IOPC statement.

Darr is accused of using the bank cards of deceased people after attending sudden death scenes, according to one of the indictments.

He is scheduled to appear in court later on today.