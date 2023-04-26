Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a variety of offences, including using the bank cards of deceased persons

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a variety of offences, including using the bank cards of deceased persons

by uknip247

Muhammed Mustafa Darr, 37, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court following a corruption probe that recommended charges against him.

Darr used to work for the Met’s North Area Basic Command Unit, but he no longer does.

“The charges relate to alleged offending between 2018 and 2020 when the former constable was on a response unit and relate to the misuse of police computer systems, including unlawfully accessing information to notify an external party, as well as the alleged theft of items from a member of the public’s vehicle,” according to an IOPC statement.

Darr is accused of using the bank cards of deceased people after attending sudden death scenes, according to one of the indictments.

He is scheduled to appear in court later on today.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Sussex Police are searching for James Small, who is wanted on recall to prison

A Sunderland man has pleaded guilty to committing a sex act on a little bird

A man has been convicted for attempting to acquire a lethal and prohibited Skorpion sub machine gun and for supplying cocaine

Money laundering cash couriers smuggled £100 million in suitcases

London Marathon runner Steve Shanks died shortly after the race on Sunday, April 23, while he was on his way home

Man who assisted killer of nine-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel jailed

The United Kingdom wishes the State of Israel a Happy 75th Birthday

Police release CCTV still as part of an investigation into a report of voyeurism

Government delivers on its manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 additional officers

Man found unresponsive in Orpington property

A man armed with a knife tasered by Police outside Tooting Railway Station

Police in Margate have arrested two people after stopping a car and seizing large amounts of nitrous oxide

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.