Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A former Metropolitan Police officer is facing a misconduct hearing on allegations that she failed to investigate Wayne Couzens’s indecent exposure prior to Sarah Everard’s murder

A former Metropolitan Police officer is facing a misconduct hearing on allegations that she failed to investigate Wayne Couzens’s indecent exposure prior to Sarah Everard’s murder

by uknip247

Samantha Lee, a Constable working in the South Area Command Unit, is accused of “failing to undertake the correct investigative enquiries” in March 2021, when Couzens exposed himself to personnel at a takeaway restaurant.

Couzens is serving the remainder of his life in prison for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Ms Everard on March 3, 2021, as she walked home through south London.

Couzens, a serving firearms officer in the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit at the time, had a history of escalating sexual wrongdoing.

A Court Heard That Three Police Officers Exchanged “Grossly Offensive” Whatsapp Messages About Women And Disabled People With Sarah Everard’s Killer
A Former Metropolitan Police Officer Is Facing A Misconduct Hearing On Allegations That She Failed To Investigate Wayne Couzens's Indecent Exposure Prior To Sarah Everard's Murder 1

He has since admitted to flashing takeout personnel twice in February 2021, and an Old Bailey hearing heard that information linking Couzens to the offences had been submitted to police. He had not, however, been identified as the perpetrator at the time Ms Everard was kidnapped and murdered.

A Former Metropolitan Police Officer Is Facing A Misconduct Hearing On Allegations That She Failed To Investigate Wayne Couzens’s Indecent Exposure Prior To Sarah Everard’s Murder
A Former Metropolitan Police Officer Is Facing A Misconduct Hearing On Allegations That She Failed To Investigate Wayne Couzens’s Indecent Exposure Prior To Sarah Everard’s Murder

Lee, who is no longer a PC, is scheduled to face a seven-day misconduct hearing on May 15. “It is alleged that in March 2021, former PC Lee failed to conduct the necessary investigative inquiries into an allegation of indecent exposure (involving Wayne Couzens as the named suspect), and that she subsequently provided a misleading account of her actions when questioned about them,” according to the hearing announcement.

“It is alleged that in doing so, the following Professional Behaviour Standards were violated: Duties and Responsibilities; Honesty and Integrity.”

The misconduct hearing will be held in public at a Southwark location.

Couzens received a 19-month prison sentence in March after admitting to three counts of indecent exposure. This includes the two takeaway episodes as well as a third, from November 2020, in which he stood naked on the side of the road in front of a passing female bicycle.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire crews tackled a large blaze within reed beds at a Winchester nature reserve on Gordon Road on bank holiday Monday

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of reports of an unauthorised pony and trap ride-out

Officers conducted a drugs warrant this morning at an address in Arminers Close, Gosport

Müller is recalling the below products and has issued notices to their customers

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man sadly died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree in Nechells

15-year-old boy and 11 year old girl injured in a shooting, Wolverhampton

A policing operation remains ongoing tin response to an ongoing protest outside a business premises in Meridian Park, Blaby.

A motorist has been jailed after he admitted to causing a fatal road traffic collision near that also left two other people with serious...

Police are questioning a suspect in connection with a string of 18 shop thefts as efforts continue to crack down on those seeking to...

After getting caught kissing killer Jordan McSweeney, a woman prison officer working at HMP Belmarsh has been arrested 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident in Willesley on the Wiltshire/Gloucestershire border on April 24

Millions to take home more cash as new law on Tipping passes

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.