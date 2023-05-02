Samantha Lee, a Constable working in the South Area Command Unit, is accused of “failing to undertake the correct investigative enquiries” in March 2021, when Couzens exposed himself to personnel at a takeaway restaurant.

Couzens is serving the remainder of his life in prison for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Ms Everard on March 3, 2021, as she walked home through south London.

Couzens, a serving firearms officer in the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit at the time, had a history of escalating sexual wrongdoing.

A Former Metropolitan Police Officer Is Facing A Misconduct Hearing On Allegations That She Failed To Investigate Wayne Couzens's Indecent Exposure Prior To Sarah Everard's Murder 1

He has since admitted to flashing takeout personnel twice in February 2021, and an Old Bailey hearing heard that information linking Couzens to the offences had been submitted to police. He had not, however, been identified as the perpetrator at the time Ms Everard was kidnapped and murdered.

Lee, who is no longer a PC, is scheduled to face a seven-day misconduct hearing on May 15. “It is alleged that in March 2021, former PC Lee failed to conduct the necessary investigative inquiries into an allegation of indecent exposure (involving Wayne Couzens as the named suspect), and that she subsequently provided a misleading account of her actions when questioned about them,” according to the hearing announcement.

“It is alleged that in doing so, the following Professional Behaviour Standards were violated: Duties and Responsibilities; Honesty and Integrity.”

The misconduct hearing will be held in public at a Southwark location.

Couzens received a 19-month prison sentence in March after admitting to three counts of indecent exposure. This includes the two takeaway episodes as well as a third, from November 2020, in which he stood naked on the side of the road in front of a passing female bicycle.