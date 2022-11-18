A former Metropolitan Police officer who was convicted of attempted voyeurism would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving

A misconduct hearing on Wednesday, 16 November heard ex-PC Andrew Adams, who was attached to the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, was found guilty on Wednesday, 21 September after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was sentenced to pay £3,500 prosecution costs, £750 compensation and 150 hours unpaid work in the community to be completed within nine months.

The court heard how the incident happened in a leisure centre in Witham, Essex on 29 February 2020 when Adams was off duty.

While in the changing area, he placed his mobile phone against a door that faced into a shower and changing area and from where it could record any adults who were using the facility.

Adams was charged on 19 January 2021 following an investigation by Essex Police.

He resigned from the Metropolitan Police Service on 31 May 2021.

After hearing all the evidence, a misconduct panel found he would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Ellen, of Specialist Crime, said: “Former PC Adams’ actions were criminal and it is right that he no longer works for the Met.

“As the Commissioner has said, integrity is the foundation of policing. People rightly expect us to uphold the highest standards.

“We will not allow those who carry out criminal behaviour to remain in the organisation.”