A former police officer has been found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office

Greater Manchester Police is continuing action to ensure predatory employees are rooted and booted out, following the conviction of a former PC.

Adnan Ali was, today (Monday 24 April 2023), found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office. The charges relate to incidents, between 2015 and 2018, involving young men and women enrolled on GMP’s Volunteer Police Cadet Scheme.

The court heard that Ali was arrested and suspended in October 2018, after the force received a complaint that he had been behaving inappropriately towards a 16-year-old boy. Upon his arrest, electronic devices were seized and, during the intricate investigation that followed, officers uncovered thousands of messages and identified additional victims, whose evidence was used to secure the charges which were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service in July 2021.



Whilst the judge will sentence Ali at a later date, Greater Manchester Police’s Chief Constable dismissed Ali and ordered that he be barred from policing, when gross misconduct was proven in April 2022. As to not prejudice criminal proceedings, the hearing had to be held in private and the outcome could not be published until now. Following today’s conviction, the force will be making representations to the Deputy Mayor that Ali should be ordered to forfeit his pension.

Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane said: “Whilst Ali is responsible for committing these crimes, no one should be subjected to crime or misconduct during their contact with police officers and staff, like these young people were – for that, and in acknowledgement that Ali could have been better supervised and managed, we are sorry.

“My thanks go to the victims and witnesses who bravely supported the prosecution which secured today’s verdict. Though trials are a fundamental part of the criminal justice system, the impact they can have on those involved and with whom cases resonate is not underestimated. We will ensure they are supported for as long as they need.

“Alongside the criminal and misconduct investigations, this case initiated a full review of GMP’s Volunteer Police Cadet Scheme. With national oversight, improvements have been and are continuing to be implemented to ensure cadet leaders are the role models they are expected to be and that they do not pose a risk to anyone.”

Head of GMP’s Professional Standards Branch, Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said: “Today’s verdict will do nothing to ease the public’s concerns about police misconduct. However, Ali represents the very worst and the minority in policing – he is among a very small percentage who discredit the police service and undermine trust and confidence in it. These individuals are being rooted and booted out by exemplary colleagues reporting their behaviour, investigating allegations, building cases against them, and playing a crucial role in proceedings to ensure they face the full force of the criminal justice system and have the many privileges of working in policing taken from them.

“Following national direction to all forces, the Force Vetting Unit is currently re-vetting all GMP officers and staff to ensure those who are wearing the force uniform and that those who have applied to do so are fit to serve the public. However, efforts don’t stop there. Whilst the assessment teams review complaints and allegations, the investigation teams and misconduct proceedings unit work together to secure the best criminal and misconduct outcomes, as a covert unit work under cover in amongst the workforce to stop corrupt officers and staff in their tracks.

“Though ensuring all employees behave with the highest standards of professional behaviour won’t be completed overnight, the people of Greater Manchester, the thousands of exemplary GMP officers and staff, and the force’s trusting stakeholders have my guarantee that, with my oversight of Professional Standards, the branch will do everything in its power to ensure the Code of Ethics is upheld to protect public trust and confidence in our ability to deliver outstanding service.”