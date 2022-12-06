A former police officer who sent sexual messages to a child has been placed on a barred list preventing him working in policing and other law enforcement agencies again

While off-duty, former officer DC Scott Burton sent a number of messages to the child, which included inappropriate and sexualised comments.
The offences were disclosed to Avon and Somerset Police by a third party in June 2021 and an investigation immediately began.
In March 2022, DC Burton was charged with an offence of sexual communication with a child under the age of 16, and he appeared in court.
An accelerated misconduct hearing, held in front of Chief Constable Sarah Crew, took place today (Monday 5 December).
During her conclusion, the Chief Constable said: “Any criminal offence is serious when the perpetrator is a police officer, however a sexual offence must be of the utmost gravity.
The Chief said “psychological harm and emotional distress” had been caused to the victim and their family, as a result of this offending, and a serving officer committing a sexual offence against a child would “undermine public confidence” in the police service.
“His actions have had a significant and lasting impact on the victim and their family, and we will ensure they have any support they may need.
“His actions have also impacted on his colleagues, who were unaware of his offending until an investigation began.
“Our work will continue to root out officers and staff who fail to comply with the high standards expected of them, and who through their attitudes, behaviours and actions, let down their colleagues and the public they took an oath to serve and protect.”