A former Red Arrows jet that guards the gates of RAF Scampton has gone up for auction

The BAE Hawk T1A XX306 was the final craft to leave the base following its closure last year, with bids already surpassing £30,000.

GPSV Specialist Vehicle Auctions launched the bidding at 10am yesterday which will run until April 28 at 10am.

While the aircraft has no engine and no logs available, this historic plane would be an incredible addition to any collection.

It has clocked over 7,000 hours of flying time with over 13,000 landings.

Originally built in 1980, the XX306 retired from the Red Arrows squadron in 2012 before being placed into storage.

Since 2015, it has guarded the gates of RAF Scampton until its closure.

It has since been dismantled by a team of experienced aircraft movers and is now located at the auction firm’s Leyburn facility.

