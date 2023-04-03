Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

A former South Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed after sexually assaulting a woman in a pub

A former South Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed after sexually assaulting a woman in a pub

by uknip247

Former PC Paul Hinchcliffe, 46, was off duty and drinking in The Church House public house in Wath when he made sexually suggestive comments towards the victim.

Hinchcliffe also flicked beer foam from the top of his pint at her chest area, before pulling down her top and taking a photograph.

The woman was so upset by the incident in October 2020 she asked a friend to come and pick her up so she could leave.

Hinchcliffe, who worked in training, was convicted of one count of sexual assault by a jury in January following a trial and later resigned from the force. Today (Friday 31 March) at Leeds Crown Court he was sentenced to eight months in prison and has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

At an accelerated misconduct hearing on 9 February, Chief Constable Lauren Poultney concluded that the criminal conviction was a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct and amounted to gross misconduct. Her decision was that, had he still been serving, Hinchcliffe would have been dismissed without notice.

Hinchcliffe has also been placed on the police barred list which means he will never work in policing again.

Chief Constable Poultney said: “This case demonstrates that wrongdoing and poor standards will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire Police. Whether our officers and staff are on duty or not, the public rightly expect us to portray the true values of policing at all times and this former officer fell woefully below these expectations.

“I am mindful this hearing follows the release of the Casey report last week and wish to assure our communities that here in South Yorkshire Police we are doing absolutely everything we can to root out those who are not fit to represent your force.

“This particular case was investigated following an internal report to our Counter Corruption Unit, which demonstrates the willingness of the vast majority of our workforce to stand up for what is right. Force standards and culture continue to be my top priority and when wrongdoing and poor standards are identified, the perpetrators will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

