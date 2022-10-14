Tommy Dunn left his victim suffering a catalogue of injuries following a period of sustained assaults, which included one incident when he beat her with a tree branch.

Dunn, formerly of Liptraps Lane, Tunbridge Wells was arrested on 14 January 2022 after the woman was left requiring medical treatment for multiple injuries including a broken nose, broken toe and widespread bruising to other parts of her body.

An investigation revealed that on the previous day he had been responsible for an unprovoked and brutal assault within a private address. During the ordeal, Dunn punched and elbowed the victim in the head and then went outside to fetch a branch which he used to strike her arms and legs with. The 24-year-old also pinned the woman down and choked her with his hands.

Evidence showed Dunn had been abusive to the woman over a period spanning several months, as he sought to control everything she did. The victim was put in fear of violence if she failed to comply with his demands. Dunn would also insist on choosing what clothing she wore, and she was effectively banned from having a mobile phone and isolated from both friends and family.

Dunn pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour (between May 2021 and January 2022). He was sentenced on Tuesday 11 October, to two years and eight months’ imprisonment and made the subject of a five-year restraining order.

Detective Inspector Christian Mayers of Kent Police’s Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘Violent bullies like Dunn make people’s lives an absolute misery. This victim was made to feel like a prisoner; she had no one to call to for help and Dunn ensured it stayed that way, emotionally blackmailing and manipulating her. He used fear, violence and threats to exert control over almost every aspect of her life.

‘I do hope the victim is able to take some reassurance now justice has at least been served and I would like to thank and commend her for the tremendous courage she has shown to assist our investigation.’

