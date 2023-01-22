A former West Mercia police officer has been sentenced to prison for police misconduct and perverting the course of justice

Rhett Wilson, 27, of Shropshire, appeared in Worcester Crown Court on December 8 and was found guilty of one count of perverting the course of justice. He had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of police corruption. The charges stemmed from an internal investigation conducted by West Mercia Police’s Professional Standards Department after it was discovered that Wilson was abusing his position for sexual gain. He joined the force in April of this year, and the offences began in December of that year. On March 10th, 2020, he was arrested, just days after a referral to the force’s Professional Standards Department. He was interviewed for 48 hours before being suspended on March 12th. While under investigation, he resigned from the force in July 2020. He was sentenced to 34 months in prison on Friday. “Rhett Wilson abused his position as a police officer to start relationships, and it is likely his victims had no idea what he was doing was wrong,” said Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray. The public must have faith that police officers will act with integrity and will not abuse their authority. Wilson’s actions may seriously erode that trust, as his exploitative behaviour will not be tolerated by West Mercia Police.”