Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning (24/12).

Police. The incident is not being treated as suspicious say Wiltshire

Despite the efforts of staff at the centre and Wiltshire Air ambulance staff and Paramedics from South Western ambulance , the boy died at the scene after being pulled from the wave machine pool

Wiltshire Service Police said: “We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western Ambulance following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today (24/12).

Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time.