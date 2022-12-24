Saturday, December 24, 2022
A Four-year-old Boy Has Died Following An Incident At Center Parcs Longleat Forest Near Warminster
Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning (24/12).

The incident is not being treated as suspicious say Wiltshire Police.
Despite the efforts of staff  at the centre and Wiltshire Air ambulance staff  and Paramedics from South Western ambulance, the boy died at the scene after being pulled from the wave machine pool
Wiltshire Police said: “We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western Ambulance Service following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today (24/12).
Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time.

