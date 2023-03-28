A four-year-old girl was mauled by a pack of ‘XL Bully’ dogs: After dogs ‘escaped from the home of a breeder who keeps 14 animals in the property and in a caravan outside,’ a mother screamed, ‘Help my baby!’ as her child was attacked on a playdate



Girl was mauled by a pack of American Bully-style animals as she played in the garden

According to neighbours, the owner kept 14 dogs around the house and in a caravan.

The owner of the American Bully-style dogs that mauled a young girl kept 14 dogs in his home.

Four dogs mauled the four-year-old girl as she played with a friend in a nearby garden near Manchester United’s training grounds.

The owner is a dog breeder who, according to neighbours, kept 14 dogs around the house and in a caravan.

Neighbours said the little girl’s mother screamed, ‘Help me – my baby!’ as she fought off the animals.

On Sunday afternoon, her mother, father, and neighbours rushed to pull the dogs away from the screaming girl. She was taken to the hospital with injuries and is now in stable condition.

The dogs allegedly escaped from a neighbor’s home and attacked her while she was playing in a front garden in Carrington, Greater Manchester.

‘He’s a breeder,’ said one neighbour. There are a lot of these Bully-type dogs there.

‘He had puppies that he kept in a caravan.

‘The police have been here numerous times to speak with him about various issues.

‘This was a disaster waiting to happen.’

‘We were all alerted by the horrible screams,’ said another neighbor.

‘I heard her mother yell, ‘Help me, help me, my baby!’

‘

We dashed out, and the girl screamed and then collapsed.

‘She was drenched in blood. Her parents and some neighbours were removing the dogs.

‘It was horrifying. She’s only a child.

‘Her parents drove her to the hospital because they thought it would be faster.

‘She was in a bad way. Her face and head had been bitten.

‘I just hope she’ll be okay. It is not the first time the cops have visited his home.’

Three people were arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog, and four dogs were seized and taken away by specialists.



‘Shortly before 2.40pm today police were called to a report of a child who had suffered injuries caused by dogs at an address on Ackers Lane, Carrington,’ said a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police on Sunday.

‘The girl was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

Officers seized four dogs, who were taken away by specialist partners.

‘Three people have been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog,’ according to the police.

Over the last five years, the number of dog attacks reported to police in England and Wales has increased.

In the United Kingdom alone, nearly 22,000 cases of out-of-control dogs causing injury were reported in 2018, up from around 16,000 cases in 2018.