A fourth arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man in Canterbury

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate was launched after Kent Police was called to a car park in Castle Street at 1.44pm on Monday 10 April 2023 following concern for a man.

The victim, since named as Guy Malbec, aged 51, had sustained serious injuries and was confirmed deceased at the scene.

On Thursday 13 April, officers made their fourth arrest, a 50-year-old man from Canterbury, who remains in custody.

On the same day, three men, aged 21, 27 and 49, were each charged with one count of murder and appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court.

They were remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 17 April.