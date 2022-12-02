A fourth child has died from Strep A as the bacterial infection continues to sweep primary schools across the UK

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali died at his home after suffering a cardiac arrest on November 14, his heartbroken family have confirmed.

The four-year-old attended Oakridge School and Nursery in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

On November 17, his school in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, announced Muhammad Ibrahim Ali’s death at the age of four.

He had invasive Group A streptococcus, according to health officials (iGas).

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the death of a child in Ealing, west London, earlier today as another case of iGAS.

“We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a child at St John’s Primary School,” said Dr Yimmy Chow, health protection consultant at the UKHSA. “Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and the school community.”

“We have provided precautionary advice to the school community in collaboration with the Ealing Council public health team in order to help prevent further cases, and we continue to closely monitor the situation.”

In the last seven days, two more schoolchildren have died as a result of the infection.

What exactly is Strep A, and what are the signs and symptoms of the bacterial infection?

One was a student at a primary school in Cardiff.

On Thursday, health officials announced their deaths.

A six-year-old child died last Friday as a result of an outbreak at Ashford Church of England School in Surrey.

Officials believe there has been a slight increase in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious complications from the infection are uncommon.

“Group A streptococcal infections usually result in mild illness,” Dr. Chow added, “and information about the signs and symptoms has been shared with parents and staff.”

“These include a sore throat, fever, and minor skin infections, all of which can be treated with a full course of antibiotics from the doctor.”

“It can be a severe illness in rare cases, and anyone with a high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body, and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea should call NHS 111 and seek medical help immediately.”

Coughs, sneezes, and skin-to-skin contact can all spread Strep A. People over the age of 65, those with HIV, those who use steroids or other drugs, and those suffering from diabetes, heart disease, or cancer are the most vulnerable to the infection.

According to the UKHSA, the number of Strep A cases in the UK is higher than expected for this time of year.

According to them, the increase in cases is most likely due to the withdrawal of COVID pandemic-related measures.

The UKHSA recommends that anyone infected with the illness refrain from going to nursery, school, or work for at least 24 hours after beginning antibiotic treatment.