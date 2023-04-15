A fourth man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Canterbury

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate was launched after Kent Police was called at 1.44pm on Monday 10 April 2023, to concerns for a man at a car park in Castle Street.

The victim, since named as Guy Malbec, aged 51, had sustained serious injuries and was confirmed deceased at the scene.

On Thursday 13 April, officers made their fourth arrest. Two days later, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against Keith Hall, of Athelstan Road Canterbury.

Mr Hall, aged 50, is remanded to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 15 April.

Three men, aged 21, 27 and 49, who were each charged on 13 April with one count of murder, are remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 17 April.