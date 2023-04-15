Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A fourth man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Canterbury

A fourth man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Canterbury

by uknip247
A 27-year-old Man From Whitstable Has Been Arrested For Murder

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate was launched after Kent Police was called at 1.44pm on Monday 10 April 2023, to concerns for a man at a car park in Castle Street.

The victim, since named as Guy Malbec, aged 51, had sustained serious injuries and was confirmed deceased at the scene.

On Thursday 13 April, officers made their fourth arrest. Two days later, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against Keith Hall, of Athelstan Road Canterbury.

Mr Hall, aged 50, is remanded to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 15 April.

Three men, aged 21, 27 and 49, who were each charged on 13 April with one count of murder, are remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 17 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Lily Savage singer Paul O’Grady died of a cardiac arrest

Suspected Medway drug dealers have been arrested by officers executing a search warrant

A further arrest has been made in the murder investigation of John Hutchinson

Officers investigating the damage of an allotment formed to feed struggling families in Harlow are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A woman whose allotment was destroyed described herself as “overwhelmed” after celebrities and members of the public contributed more than £190,000 to her effort...

Armed Police arrest a man with a firearm in North West London

A Devil worshipper who escaped from a secure hospital for the second time has been located

Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing man believed to have visited the Lake District

Two arrests made after fatal Tottenham shooting

OUT OF THE FRYING PAN… and straight into the path of a Police Car

Police cordon off St James Road in Croydon following reports of a Triple attack two men have been stabbed

Officers investigating a bulk theft in Sevenoaks have released CCTV images

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.