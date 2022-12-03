A fourth person has been charged and a further arrest has been made in connection with the police investigation into an attempted murder in Coleman Street, Southampton

The incident happened around 1pm.on Friday 18 November.
A 19-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and was discharged from the hospital.
This morning (2 December), a 17-year-old boy from Southampton, who police cannot name for legal reasons, was charged with
attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and violent disorder.
Earlier he appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 9 December.
The boy is the fourth person to be charged as part of this investigation.
Bobby Roy, 18, from Matheson Road, Southampton, and Roman Omari, 18, from Queensway, Southampton, were both previously charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder.
Rajveller Landa, 19, from Surrey Road, Southampton, was charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and violent disorder. All three were remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 23 December.
Yesterday (1 December), a 17-year-old from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.
This comes after three men aged 18, 19 and 21, all from Southampton, were also arrested in connection with this incident and were bailed while enquiries continue.