Fraudsters jailed after conning and targeting numerous bookmakers in the UK

A fraudster who conned bookmakers across the country by taking thousands of pounds from gaming machines has been jailed in Liverpool.

39-year-old Michael Shaw of Aylward Place in Bootle was sentenced to 16 months in prison today (Wednesday 15 March) at Liverpool Crown Court after he boasted about his multiple fraud offences to his followers on social media.

Paul Shaw, aged 40, of Aylward Place in Bootle was also issued a custodial sentence of 12 months for fraud offences.

Between September 2017 to April 2018 Michael Shaw targeted bookmakers across the UK hacking gaming machines and gaining cash by placing fraudulent bets.

Officers investigating the offences uncovered 21 cases of fraud in Merseyside that Shaw was involved in.

Social media accounts ran by Shaw also showed videos of him boasting that he “beat the bookies, not a lot of people can say that.” One was posted just hours before he went to court.

Shaw was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and conspiracy to defraud then charged in September 2022.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Constable Sarah Clayton said: “Shaw shamelessly committed numerous fraud offences that affected several businesses across the UK. He believed he was above the law by posting videos online and boasting about his actions which cost him a custodial sentence.

“I hope this result shows that Merseyside Police are relentless in pursuing people like Shaw who commit fraud and are determined in bringing them to justice.

“We will use all of our resources to prevent such crimes that not only affects organisations but the people that work for them who are just doing their jobs and were ultimately impacted by Shaw’s actions.

“I would encourage anyone who believes that they may be a victim of fraud to contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”

Advice and information about fraud is available via https://www.merseyside.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/

Merseyside Police can also be contacted via @MerPolCC or by calling 101. Contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.