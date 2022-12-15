Thursday, December 15, 2022
A Fraudster Who Helped Trick People Into Paying For Cars That Did Not Exist Has Had His Own Porsche Seized Under The Proceeds Of Crime Act
A fraudster who helped trick people into paying for cars that did not exist has had his own Porsche seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act

by @uknip247

The 32-year-old man from Sheerness received a 16-month suspended prison sentence in December 2020 after admitting his part in a conspiracy in which innocent members of the public were duped into handing over their savings to fake online traders.

He was found to have earned more than £1.3 million through the scam but had only £5,924 in identifiable assets, which he was ordered to forfeit following a separate court hearing in April 2022.

Several months later Kent Police officers based in Sheerness noticed the man driving a Porsche that the court had previously been told was due to be scrapped because he could not afford to pay for essential repairs. Knowing he had been subject to proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act and still owed more than £1 million, the officers were able to seize the vehicle which is now due to be sold at auction.

Detective Inspector David Godfrey of the Financial Investigation Unit said: ‘Criminals should not be allowed to live the high life after leaving prison until they have paid back everything they earned illegally, which is why the Proceeds of Crime Act allows us to continue seizing any assets they may come into in the future.

‘This particular offender was naïve enough to think his sports car would not attract the attention of local officers who knew who he was, what crimes he had committed and how much money he made through his criminal activity.

‘I hope this case sends a clear message that Kent Police officers are relentless in their pursuit of illegally-earned assets, ensuring crime does not pay.’

