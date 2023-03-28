A fundraising legend and Liverpudlian Mick Cullen, also known as Speedo Mick, is walking through Hampshire as part of his latest stint as part of his fundraising 1000-mile stomp from John O-Groats to Lands End

Travelling from Basingstoke this morning, Mick is currently arriving in Whitchurch Hampshire heading towards Amesbury, Salisbury and to Land’s End.

BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell cheered Mick on in the village of Overton this afternoon with well wishes for his journey ahead.

Invited for a quick cuppa led to Mick’s arrest for bad dads dancing, but the great officers from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit in Whitchurch let him off with kind words of support for his journey.

Mick will be heading from Whitchurch this morning towards Salisbury and Somerset before continuing on to Lands End.

As part of the stomp SpeedoMick has climbed Ben Nevis on the 16th January, Scafell Pike on the 6th February joined by the Royal Marines who presented Mick With a dagger and on the 18th February he climbed Mount Snowdon.

Mick is currently £39,000 away from raising a million pound in just his knickers.

We caught up with Mick to find out how his mission is going and how he has been finding Hampshire for the second time.

Mick said;

“For a long time, I was in need of that very same help and support that I am now offering to others. I have been the homeless person you see in the shop doorway, the addict, the alcoholic, the hopeless case that had made so many bad decisions that there was surely no way back.

“I made these terrible decisions in my life in order to block out the pain I was feeling inside…”

I could not see any way out. I had become isolated from society and left to my own devices I made things much worse. I was no longer a part of my family and I had nothing to contribute to my community. I made these terrible decisions in my life in order to block out the pain I was feeling inside and as a result I took no responsibility and I blamed everybody else for the position I found myself in. I was so entrenched in my self-destructive behaviour patterns that I had lost sight of the compassionate loving caring person I always hoped I’d be.

I had mostly been given up on by my community and by my family and my friends. Not because they didn’t want to help but because they had tried to help me so many times without success so in the end it just seemed futile to try. I had to accept help from others, the power was in my hands and the decision had to be made by me to first of all except that I needed help to reach deep inside to find the flicker of hope that was left and I could return and become the man I longed to be and to fulfil my ambition to once again be a part of my loving family and a productive member of my community and society as a whole.

As a child I was was never given very much guidance and I was off the rails from a very young age and in fact actively encouraged to be a naughty child by my peers and all the grown-ups around me. I was only too happy to oblige with my bad behaviour as this was the way I received my attention. I carried this behaviour on through to my adult life hence I made some bad decisions, decisions that cost me my home my family and my friends, not to mention my dignity and pride.

