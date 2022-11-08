A further 14 people were charged with causing a public nuisance following protests on the M25 on the morning of Monday, 7 November

Officers responded to reports that protesters had climbed onto gantries over the motorway at several locations.
- Louise Harris, 24 (07.01.98), of Chaul End Road, Caddington (Junction 25)
- Rosemary Jackson, 24 (18.09.98), of Buxton Road, Startford (Junction 30)
- Luke Elson, 29 (17.02.93), of Buxton Road, Stratford (Junction 30)
- Joseph Linheart, 22 (28.10.00), of Dickenson Road, Crouch End (Junction 27)
- Jan Goodey, 57 (22.01.65), of Makefing Road, Brighton (Junction 16)
- Theresa Norton 64 (30.09.58) [address not available at the time of publication] (Junction 1a)
- Anthony Whitehouse, 71 (20.09.51), of West Park Street, Dewsbury (Junction 6)
- Callum Goode, 23 (07.11.99), of Compton, Ashton (Junction 7)
- Anna Retallack, 58 (15.02.64), of Grovehill Crescent, Falmouth (Junction 9)
- Arne Springorum, 58 (08.03.64), of no fixed address (Junction 6)
- Catherine Rennie-Nash, 50 (08.03.72), of Garden Road, Kendal (Junction 11)
- Darcy Mitchell, 47 (06.02.75), of Eight Trees, Staverton, Totnes (Junction 12)
- Aaron Gunning, 23 (22.01.99) [address not available at the time of publication] (Junction 22)
- Amy Friel, 20 (08.10.02) [address not available at the time of publication] (Junction 20)
They are also due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 8 November.