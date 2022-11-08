A further 14 people were charged with causing a public nuisance following protests on the M25 on the morning of Monday, 7 November

Officers responded to reports that protesters had climbed onto gantries over the motorway at several locations.

Louise Harris, 24 (07.01.98), of Chaul End Road, Caddington (Junction 25)

Rosemary Jackson, 24 (18.09.98), of Buxton Road, Startford (Junction 30)

Luke Elson, 29 (17.02.93), of Buxton Road, Stratford (Junction 30)

Joseph Linheart, 22 (28.10.00), of Dickenson Road, Crouch End (Junction 27)

Jan Goodey, 57 (22.01.65), of Makefing Road, Brighton (Junction 16)

Theresa Norton 64 (30.09.58) [address not available at the time of publication] (Junction 1a)

Anthony Whitehouse, 71 (20.09.51), of West Park Street, Dewsbury (Junction 6)

Callum Goode, 23 (07.11.99), of Compton, Ashton (Junction 7)

Anna Retallack, 58 (15.02.64), of Grovehill Crescent, Falmouth (Junction 9)

Arne Springorum, 58 (08.03.64), of no fixed address (Junction 6)

Catherine Rennie-Nash, 50 (08.03.72), of Garden Road, Kendal (Junction 11)

Darcy Mitchell, 47 (06.02.75), of Eight Trees, Staverton, Totnes (Junction 12)

Aaron Gunning, 23 (22.01.99) [address not available at the time of publication] (Junction 22)

Amy Friel, 20 (08.10.02) [address not available at the time of publication] (Junction 20)

They are also due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 8 November.