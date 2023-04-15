A further arrest has been made in the murder investigation of John Hutchinson

Police were called around 6.50pm on Monday (April 10) to a report of an aggravated burglary at an address in Scorton Avenue. It was reported three men had entered a flat and assaulted a man before making off from the scene.

Police attended the incident and spoke with the victim, John Hutchinson (pictured), 44, from Blackpool.

At around 9.10pm on the same day we were called by the ambulance service to the same address, with Mr Hutchinson having suffered a suspected cardiac arrest. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but sadly later died.

Following a Home Office post-mortem, it was established he had died from internal injuries after the earlier assault. His next of kin have been informed.

Prior to this morning six people had been arrested as part of the investigation, and three of those had been charged and three released under investigation.

Following a warrant at an address in Merseyside this morning, a seventh person was arrested. The 33-year-old man, from Netherton, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detectives are continuing to urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward, and are particularly interested in a grey Ford Fiesta car, registration SG18 BGU. We believe this vehicle travelled to Blackpool from the Merseyside area on Monday. It is now in possession of police but if you saw this vehicle on April 10, please come forward.

Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are still very much with Mr Hutchinson’s family at this very sad and difficult time and we are working tirelessly to get answers for his loved ones.

“As part of our investigation, seven people have now been arrested.

“However, we are still very keen to speak to anyone with information or any witnesses who can assist our enquiries. Were you in the Scorton Avenue area around the time of the assault or did you see anyone in the area acting suspiciously? Do you have any dashcam or doorbell footage that shows anything suspicious in the area? If so, please tell us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1207 of April 10. Alternatively, you can report a crime via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.