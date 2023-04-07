A further man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Colchester last weekend

Officers were called to Magdalen Street at around 11pm on Friday, 31 March following reports of a man sustaining stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers have made four arrests in connection with this assault and already charged Joseph Little, 18 of St Marys Close, Panfield with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, Criminal Damage and affray.

This morning, another man was charged with attempted murder.

Zak Henry, 18 of Maple Court, Cambridge has been charged with attempted murder. He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Saturday, 8 April.

Two other arrested have been bailed pending further investigation.