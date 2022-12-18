Sunday, December 18, 2022
Sunday, December 18, 2022

by @uknip247

A further three men have been jailed for offences committed during a riot in Bristol last year.

Gopal Clarke, Henry Olohan and Arthur Lazarus were all sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 16 December) after pleading guilty to crimes during the riot outside Bridewell Police Station on Sunday 21 March 2021.

Clarke, of Kingswood, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder at a previous hearing.

Gopal Clarke
Footage collated and examined during our investigation showed Clarke kicking officers on several occasions, as well as throwing an object at them from close range. He also took one of their batons with the help of another member of the public.

The footage also showed the 25-year-old using a police shield to ram officers and to strike several of them on the head with force.

He was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Olohan, 24, of Montpelier in Bristol, was also jailed today for eight months. He had previously entered guilty pleas to offences of affray and criminal damage.

Henry Olohan
The third person sentenced was Lazarus who pleaded guilty to violent disorder. The 23-year-old received a 20-month sentence.

Arthur Lazarus
His Honour Judge James Patrick, in sentencing Lazarus, said: “You arrived near the front of the protest and were abusive to police, targeting them at just before 6pm, as they were trying to keep the situation under control.

“You were pushing the line and throwing liquid and you used a police shield to attack officers.”

A total of 26 people now have been jailed for offences committed during the riot, receiving a combined prison sentence of 85 years and one month.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “The admissions of guilt may well be a result of the compelling evidence investigators have gathered, but I also hope it’s because these three men have come to realise their actions went too far.

“This was a night of shameless and destructive violence and we welcome these latest sentences for the appalling crimes committed.”

