Muhammad Ashraf, 18, of Fraser Road, Rotherham, and Arbab Yusuf, 23, of Norwood Avenue, Romford, have each been charged with murder, Section 18 assault (wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm), false imprisonment and oral rape.
They have been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday 8 October).
Five other people have already been charged in connection with 31-year-old Adam Clapham’s death and legal proceedings are ongoing.
