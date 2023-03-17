Saturday, March 18, 2023
A gang of car thieves have been jailed for over 11 years after being rumbled by detectives combatting organised crime across Greater Manchester

by uknip247

On March 3, 2022, the gang’s spree was swiftly ended when specialist officers from GMPs Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit (TVIU) stopped the men in a stolen car they were travelling in. After leading police on a pursuit of over 100mph through Gatley, all four were swiftly detained with help from GMP dog handlers who sniffed the gang out, finding one hidden under a sofa.

Yesterday, Wednesday 16 March, the four men appeared at Manchester Crown Court to be sentenced for their roles.

Declan McClusky (28/08/2002), of Boothfield Road, Wythenshawe, was jailed for three years and four months years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance

Alan McCabe (21/03/2001), of Boothfield Road, Wythenshawe, was jailed for three years and 11 months years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary

Kade McEwan (16/05/2002) of Moorcroft Road, Manchester, was jailed for one year and ten months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary

Christopher Ward (02/09/2002), of Ninfield Road, Wythenshawe, was jailed for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

In 2022, detectives from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group (SOCG) launched a proactive investigation targeting criminals involved in burglaries and car thefts across Manchester. They were able to link the gang to 13 incidents that saw a range of cars, including Audis and Porsches, being stolen from public car parks, town centres, and private driveways across Manchester.

The stolen cars would then often be used in other burglaries as the conspiracy continued to terrorise innocent victims across the region.

Detective Constable Chris Bromley from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group said: “This group were prolific thieves, and these were really intrusive crimes where they would often break into people’s homes and steal the cars from their drives, leaving people unable to get to work or take their children to school.

“These men had no regard for public safety with their behaviour and reckless driving, and I hope this incident demonstrates that no matter how organised a gang may think they are, we will use all the experience and resources available to available to put these individuals behind bars.”

Anyone with information that will help bring burglars and handlers of stolen goods to justice is encouraged to contact police either via the LiveChat or reporting function on our website or by calling 101.

The Boys Flaunted Their Crimes Over Social Media
