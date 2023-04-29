A gang of criminals operating a county-line drugs network responsible for distributing cannabis, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated value of £2 million has been sentenced to a total of over 48 years in prison

The gang operated between Bradford and Bridlington flooding the streets with class A and B drugs between 5th June 2021 and the 14th October 2021.

Eight of the gang were found guilty for their involvement and were sentenced to the following at Hull Crown Court:

John Warring-Davies, aged 30, of Bradford, West Yorkshire was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted with being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs (cocaine), class B controlled drugs (cannabis) and possession of criminal property.

Mark Falkingham, aged 43 of Windsor Crescent, Bridlington was to sentenced to 7 years in prison after being convicted with being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs (cocaine), class B controlled drugs (cannabis).

Rory Simpson, aged 33, of Bradford, West Yorkshire had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs (cocaine) and was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months.

Lewis Jackson, aged 31 of Bradford pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property and was sentenced to 6 years in prison and a further 1 and a half years to run consecutively for an offence of affray.

Neil Wright, aged 40 of Cliff Street, Bridlington had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs (cocaine), class B controlled drugs (cannabis) and was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Michael Day, aged 42 of Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs (cocaine), class B controlled drugs (cannabis) and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Joe Gibson, aged 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and B drug and possession of criminal property and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Ella Lee, aged 39 of Filey, North Yorkshire was sentenced to 2 years in custody which was suspended for two years and ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work after being convicted with being concerned in the supply of class B controlled drugs (cannabis) and possession of criminal property.

Another four members of the gang were sentenced last year following their appearance at Hull Crown Court in November 2022.

Officers launched an investigation in May 2021 following the submission of community-based intelligence into the distribution and supply of drugs from Bradford through to Bridlington.

As a part of the ongoing investigation, on Wednesday 14 October 2021 officers executed seven simultaneous warrants at premises in Bradford, Bridlington and North Yorkshire.

Upon entering the properties, they recovered quantities of Class A and B drugs including cocaine and crack cocaine, cannabis and approximately £30,000 in cash. Numerous caches of bladed weapons were recovered including axes, zombie knives and samurai swords. Various mobile phones linked to the control and supply of drugs were also seized.

Detective Inspector Matt Grantham said: “As a part of several lines of enquiry, we were able to use phone data analysis alongside other evidence gathered to understand how the county line drugs gang were operating.

“Officers were able to identify that Warring-Davies, Lee, Falkingham, Simpson, Day and Wright had been involved in the organisation, supply and distribution of cannabis and cocaine across the county line from Bradford through to Bridlington by examination of the mobile devices recovered and from CCTV footage obtained through the investigation.”

Having made arrests, detectives continued lines of enquiry which led officers to an address near the Promenade in Bridlington on Wednesday 3 November 2021. As a result, a further two men, Jackson and Gibson were arrested and charged after officers discovered more Class A and B drugs including heroin and cannabis. Over £6,000 in cash, various bladed weapons and two phones linked to the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis were also recovered.

Last year, detectives received further intelligence the county line was back in operation and further investigative work was conducted resulting in two warrants being executed on Hopbine Avenue, Bradford and Springfield Avenue, Bridlington on Wednesday 9 March 2022.

As a result of the warrants conducted, officers recovered around £7000 in cash, further quantities of class A and class B drugs, weapons, designer goods and two phones which had been used to organise the supply and distribution of crack cocaine and heroin plus kilos of cannabis into Bridlington.

Following the verdict at court Detective Inspector Matt Grantham said: “I hope today’s outcome at court serves as a stark warning to those who think it’s okay to distribute drugs within our communities.

“By stopping this gang’s activities, we have prevented significant amounts of drugs from being sold on the streets of Bridlington and the associated crime and anti-social behaviour that goes with this kind of offending.

“This type of criminality can cause significant disruption to our local communities, and we will continue to do everything we can to continue to bring those responsible to justice.”