A girl has been rushed to the hospital following a reported dog attack involving a pack of four animals

A Girl Has Been Rushed To The Hospital Following A Reported Dog Attack Involving A Pack Of Four Animals

Three people have been arrested, and four dogs have been taken into custody.

The attack happened just before 2.40pm at a Carrington address and is thought to have involved up to four dogs.

The attack is believed to have occurred on Ackers Lane in Carrington, Greater Manchester.

The three individuals were arrested on suspicion of possessing a dangerous dog.

‘Shortly before 2.40pm today, police were called to a report of a child who had suffered injuries caused by dogs at an address on Ackers Lane, Carrington,’ said a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police.

‘The girl was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

Officers seized four dogs, who were taken away by specialist partners.

‘Three people have been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog,’ according to the police.

