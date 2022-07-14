Do you know who this man is?

BTP wants to speak with him about an incident in which a glass bottle was thrown from a bridge in Brighton, striking a woman walking underneath.

A woman was walking through the Trafalgar Street underpass in Brighton around 1 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

She was hit on the head with a glass bottle as she walked down the street.

At Brighton station, the bottle had been thrown from the bridge above.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, needed hospital treatment for a head laceration.

Officers want to speak with the man in this image because they believe he may have information that can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 50 and quoting reference 29 of 30 May.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.