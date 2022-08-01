The major fire has erupted near Heathrow, producing so much smoke that the airport has been forced to alter its normal operations and use a different runway than expected.

Fifteen fire engines and approximately 100 firefighters are battling a blaze in a field in Feltham, with residents advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Heathrow Airport has reverted to landing on the northern runway (27R) and taking off from the southern runway due to smoke from an off-airport fire (27L).

Heathrow Airport, on the other hand, stated that there have been no delays or cancellations and that flights are continuing as scheduled.

‘We have alternated our runways this afternoon due to an off-airport fire,’ said a spokesperson.

A standing crop, a field, parkland, grassland, a cemetery, and an animal sanctuary are among the six hectares of land that is on fire.

More than 30 calls to the fire have been answered by the Brigade’s 999 Control Officers.

Station Commander Paul Casey, who is currently on the scene, stated: “The fire is spewing out a lot of smoke. Residents in the surrounding area, especially those near Bedfont Sports Club, should keep their windows and doors closed.”

At 2.53pm the Brigade was summoned. Firefighters from Feltham, Chiswick, Heathrow, Heston, and other nearby stations are on the scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Neighbouring fire service Surrey has also been requesting to assist with a 4 x4 vehicles to help tackle the blaze that is understood to also involve gas cylinders. A large cordon has now been put in place by Police.