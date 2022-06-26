A total of seven hectares of shrubs, waste land, and athletic fields were on fire. 19 people were evacuated as a precaution, and the fire has damaged about 35 homes. No injuries have been reported as of yet. This afternoon, crews are anticipated to stay on the scene.

More than 100 calls to the fire were answered by the Brigade’s 999 Control Officers.

Keith Sanders, a station commander who was on the scene, said: “Firefighters put in a lot of effort to contain the blaze while monitoring nearby homes and gardens for potential fire spread.

“The area was covered in thick smoke from the fire, and the wind was blowing smoke in the direction of the terraced homes nearby.

“We urged people to stay away from the area and requested that locals keep their windows and doors closed.”

The fire was put out by 1608 after the Brigade was called at 1227. There were firefighters on the scene from West Norwood, Mitcham, Wallington, Norbury, Woodside, and nearby fire stations.

The Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service are both looking into what started the fire.

Tips from firefighters for preventing grass fires:

Avert grilling in parks, common areas, and on balconies.

To prevent broken glass from amplifying the sun and igniting a fire, remove all bottles, glasses, and other glass objects.

Avoid dropping cigarettes on dry ground or out of car windows because they could land on dry grass and start a fire. Instead, dispose of smoking materials like cigarettes safely.

Barbecues should never be left unattended, and once you are done using them, they should be properly put out.

Disposable barbecues need to be extinguished immediately after use and allowed to cool before being thrown away because they will continue to retain heat after being used.

Grilling on balconies is not recommended because the wind may blow burning ash onto nearby grassland.

Have a bucket of water or sand handy for emergencies if you’re grilling next to dry grass.

Be aware that anything and everything, especially when in crowded parks or public areas, can tip over barbecues, increasing the risk of grass fires.