A grass fire on Chelsfield Lane in Orpington has been attended by ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters.

A total of 40 hectares of land is on fire.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers used 999Eye to live stream the fire from a smart phone to screens in the Control Room, giving them a better view of the situation.

When the Brigade receives a 999 call, the caller may be asked if they want to provide a live video stream of the scene using their smartphone. The Control Officer will send a text message containing a secure, one-time-use link that will launch a live stream from the phone to the Control Room. 999Eye improves situational awareness and enables us to provide the best advice based on live footage.

At 11:43 a.m., the Brigade was called. Firefighters from Orpington, Sidcup, Bromley, Eltham, Plumstead, Biggin Hill, and other nearby stations are responding.