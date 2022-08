Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed approximately two hectares of shrubland.

The Control Office of the Brigade received 48 calls about the fire.

The Fire Department was called at 4.18pm, and the fire was out by 5.44pm. Plumstead, Eltham, Lee Green, and other nearby fire stations sent crews to the scene.

Firefighters will remain on the scene for several hours to calm things down.

The fire’s origin will be investigated.