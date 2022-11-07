A Gravesend property connected to persistent anti-social behaviour, including disturbances and drug misuse, has been issued with a closure order

Kent Police applied for the order at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 November 2022. The action followed multiple complaints from residents about the flat in The Grove.

The closure will last for three months and makes it an offence for anyone to enter the property during this time. Penalties for breaching the order include a fine and up to 51 weeks in prison.

Local officers ensured the housing association-owned property was empty and have secured it against any unauthorised entry. A sign has been placed on the door with a warning that it is an offence to enter.

PC Jo Hammond, of the Gravesend Community Safety Unit, said: ‘We have received multiple calls with concerns about this address over a number of months. Local people in the area have endured appalling behaviour including abuse from visitors to the flat, discarded hypodermic needles and disturbances inside and outside of the premises.

‘The property has been visited by officers on several occasions, and prior to the order being made, the tenants were given warnings about their behaviour. They have now been evicted having failed to improve their conduct and Tower Estates housing association has taken possession of the premises.’

The officers applying for the closure order used legislation under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

PC Hammond continued: ‘Persistent anti-social and disorderly behaviour can make people’s lives a misery and have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of the whole local community.

‘I hope that the work undertaken will help reassure residents that such conduct will not be tolerated.’