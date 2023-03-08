Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with rape

written by uknip247
On Tuesday PC James Stonehouse was arrested on suspicion of rape and was taken into custody for questioning.

The officer who was posted to GMP’s Oldham district, has today been charged with one count of rape and continues to be suspended from duty.

He will attend Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Friday.

