Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in West End, Southampton at 10.47pm yesterday evening (10 December).

A grey BMW was travelling along West End High Street heading westbound when it collided with a pedestrian on the pavement at the junction with Lower New Road.

The BMW then collided with a parked black Ford Fiesta, which then collided with a nearby building.

The pedestrian, a local woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 28-year-old Southampton man was arrested at the scene shortly after the collision on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit, driving while unfit through drink and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Cordons are in place at the scene of the collision while officers conduct their enquiries.

Do you recall seeing a grey BMW driving along West End High Street or in the area just before the collision took place?

Do you have CCTV, dash cam, mobile phone or ring doorbell footage of the BMW or showing the collision or the moments beforehand?

Inspector Andy Tester from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the woman who has died and her family at this difficult time.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and any information you can give us, no matter how small it seems, could make all the difference – so please get in touch.”

Contact us by calling 101 or reporting via our website, quoting 44220499721.