A Grey Nurse Ragged Tooth Shark Has Been Discovered Washed Up On Lepe Beach This Morning.

by uknip247

The Shark was sighted on the coastline at around 5pm yesterday but has sadly since been found dead on the beach.

The Shark is approximately 6ft long and 3ft in diameter.

The Grey Nurse Ragged Tooth Shark Is Vulnerable to Extinction and is usually only found in topical and temperate waters in the Atlantic, Indian and Western Pacific Oceans. Found off all Australian states except Tasmania.

Grey Nurse sharks appear fearsome due to their protruding teeth, however they eat mostly small to medium fishes, squid and lobster.

They are harmless to humans.

Members of the public are advised not to touch dead marine animals. They are wild animals and may carry diseases which are transferable to humans.

The Comhairle investigates dead marine animals to determine whether there are public health issues and in many cases will arrange to have them removed.

