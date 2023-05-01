Monday, May 1, 2023
A grieving father “collapsed in shock” after his only kid was hit and killed by a car, according to a witness.
On Friday, an eight-year-old kid was killed after being hit by a car in north London. According to a witness, the child’s father fainted on the floor and medics attempted to rouse him up.
At 6.43 p.m. on Friday, an eight-year-old kid was hit by a vehicle on Green Lanes in Enfield, north London.
He was rushed to the hospital after receiving first assistance at the scene, but he tragically died, according to the Met Police.
According to the manager of the Anokhi Indian restaurant on Green Lanes, a waitress saw the accident as she stepped off the bus.
He went on to say that the boy’s father “collapsed in shock” and that medics were attempting to rouse him up while he was on the floor.
The man stated that his staff were “traumatised” and had “tears in their eyes” after learning the tiny child was the man’s sole kid.
“Our waitress came off the bus and saw it happen and then saw the little boy,” he told the Evening Standard. I couldn’t get myself to go out, but my squad did. “All I saw was the father on the floor.”He’d collapsed from astonishment. That’s what I observed, the medics trying to rouse him.”
“My staff were all so traumatised when they returned,” he claimed. It was terrible, they were all crying. We learned he was their sole child.”
Following the tragic crash, the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation and an appeal for witnesses to provide dashcam footage yesterday.
“Police were called at 18:43hrs on Friday, 28 April, following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Green Lanes, N21,” the force said in a statement.
“Emergency services were called.” The pedestrian, an eight-year-old child, was treated at the scene before being transferred to the hospital, where he died.His family has been notified and is being assisted by specially trained officers.The driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road. “There was no arrest.”The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is handling the investigation, and anyone with material or information that could assist is asked to call 0208 597 4874 and quote CAD 6124/28Apr23.
“You can also call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the same reference.”Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain completely anonymous.”

