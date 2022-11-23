A gross misconduct hearing has found a former Met officer would have been dismissed if he was still a serving officer

PC Eliot McDermott, who had been attached to the North Area Basic Command Unit, had previously appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday, 23 September.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

He received a conditional discharge and was ordered to pay costs, compensation and a small victim surcharge.

After hearing all of the evidence the misconduct panel, led by an independent legally qualified chair, determined that PC McDermott would have been dismissed without notice.

PC McDermott was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in regard to Discreditable Conduct and Honesty and Integrity.

This was found proven as gross misconduct following the hearing that concluded on Wednesday, 23 November.

PC McDermott resigned from the Met on Monday, 14 November.

PC McDermott will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.