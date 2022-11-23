Thursday, November 24, 2022
Thursday, November 24, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A gross misconduct hearing has found a former Met officer would have been dismissed if he was still a serving officer
BREAKINGLONDON

A gross misconduct hearing has found a former Met officer would have been dismissed if he was still a serving officer

by @uknip247
by @uknip247

 

PC Eliot McDermott, who had been attached to the North Area Basic Command Unit, had previously appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday, 23 September.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

He received a conditional discharge and was ordered to pay costs, compensation and a small victim surcharge.

After hearing all of the evidence the misconduct panel, led by an independent legally qualified chair, determined that PC McDermott would have been dismissed without notice.

PC McDermott was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in regard to Discreditable Conduct and Honesty and Integrity.

This was found proven as gross misconduct following the hearing that concluded on Wednesday, 23 November.

PC McDermott resigned from the Met on Monday, 14 November.

PC McDermott will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

You may also like

A man has been charged with the murders...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to...

A man has been arrested after a car...

A Southampton man has been jailed for 32...

A cyclist has been sentenced at court for...

A charitable organisation dedicated to assisting the emergency...

Bin collections over Christmas and New Year

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a...

The family of a woman who was killed...

Detectives have secured an extra 24 hours to...