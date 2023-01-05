A group of drug dealers from Manchester who supplied up to £10 million worth of drugs across the region before being uncovered by officers have been jailed for over 40 years

Illyas Abudaber of Birchfields Road, Fallowfield, Hamam Alhamruni of Nevada Street, Ardwick, Hamza Azouz of Bexington Road, Alexandra Park and Ebrahim Saidgh and Mohammed Sadigh both of Quantock Street in Moss Side, were all jailed for a total of 42 years and four months at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday 4 January 2023.

Illyas Abudaber was sentenced to 12 years for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs, possession of a firearm, and ammunition. Along with possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

Mohammed Sadigh was jailed for 11 years for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs with Ebrahim Sadigh and Hamza Azouz receiving seven and six years respectively for the same offences. Whilst Hamam Alhamruni was given six years and four months for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs along with breaching a suspended sentence.

An investigation was first launched following a road traffic collision on Wilmslow Road in Rusholme, Manchester, back in 2017 where a stolen car was pursued, located and seized.

Following thorough searches and forensic examination, a number of mobile phones, cannabis and cocaine were seized from the vehicle. One of the phones seized was attributed to Ilyas Abudaber and showed he was involved in the supply of drugs as directed by Mohammed Sadigh.

This was the start of what was a long-running and complex investigation that has revealed a gang of dealers who were operating across Manchester as a result.

After a further pursuit in 2019 of a stolen vehicle on Princess Parkway in Moss Side, it later uncovered more drugs, cash and stolen property as well as the possession of a loaded viable firearm with ammunition.

It was found that the gang, who operated at different levels in their own enterprise, were involved in distributing what could have been up to £10 million worth of drugs.

Detective Sergeant Richard Bolt from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “These sentences are a clear reflection on the impact that this group of individuals have caused on the public in Manchester. Drug dealing has consequences and affects those beyond the drug dealers and drug users.

“This operation has seen not only drugs, cash, lethal firearms and weapons removed off the streets, but also the recovery of vehicles stolen from innocent members of the public as a result of their houses being burgled.

“These vehicles have then been used dangerously on the roads of Greater Manchester and ultimately involved in high-speed police pursuits risking the lives of people going about their normal day-to-day activities. This behaviour typifies the complete lack of regard for others these individuals have in their own pursuit of making money to fund their criminal lifestyles.

“The investigation has been complex and spanned a number of years, pulling together what may seem like isolated incidents in order to target those behind the ‘street dealer’. This is in order to prosecute the people higher up the chain who often go unseen or unpunished for their actions. The convictions and the sentences show that it does not matter where in that chain you are, you are not removed from the attention of the police.”

Detective Inspector Madeline Kelly, from GMP’s the City of Manchester Xcalibre Task Force, whose team led the investigation , added: “These sentences are another excellent result for GMP and a testament to the hard work carried out by all involved. Our top priority is keeping the public safe and we are committed to taking firearms, weapons and drugs off the streets of Greater Manchester.