A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Dagenham after a group of men were fighting with machetes near Heathway Station

Police were called at 23:47hrs on Friday, 5 May to reports of two groups fighting with machetes near to Dagenham Heath tube station.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene an 18-year-old man was found with stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services he sadly died at the scene.

His family have been made aware. A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course.

A second man, was also taken to hospital with a stab injury. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

A number of crime scenes are currently still in place.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley said: “My thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends. I want to offer my full reassurances to them, and the wider community, that despite the significant events taking place in London today, the focus of my team is bringing the person or people responsible to justice.

“Our investigation is progressing at pace and I would thank everyone who has already spoken to officers. I would ask anyone who has not yet come forward to do so as a matter of urgency. I would also ask local residents to check dash cams and doorbell footage for anything out of the ordinary and share that with us as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 8711/06May. To remain 100% anonymous share your information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

