A group of Men were stopped by Police after walking down the M2 Motorway near Gravesend

Suspected Migrants Stopped By Police Walking Down The M2 Motorway Near Rochester

Three males were stopped walking down the M2 Motorway this evening by Kent Police and National Highways officers

During the Wednesday evening rush hour, traffic was slowed after a number of concerned motorists called the police to report a group of guys walking along the coastbound carriage wearing woolly caps and carrying backpacks.

Before traffic was freed, officers escorted the group to the carriage’s edge.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: At around 5.45pm on Wednesday 26 April 2023, Kent Police was called to a report of suspected migrants seen walking on the side of the A2 coastbound, near Gravesend. Officers attended to speak to the men. No offences were found to have been committed and the group continued on their way.

