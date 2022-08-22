Grohl used the Gretsch White Falcon guitar in the 1997 video for Monkey Wrench, which was originally owned by the American rock band’s rhythm guitarist Pat Smear.

It was heavily featured on their second album, The Colour And The Shape, which was released the same year.

It is expected to fetch between £15,000 and £30,000 when it is auctioned on September 7 at Wiltshire-based specialist music auctioneers Gardiner Houlgate.

The guitar comes with a Polaroid photograph of Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore playing it, taken by Smear.

“This is a very exciting guitar because it’s one of the few owned by Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest current rock band on the planet, to ever come to public auction,” said auctioneer Luke Hobbs.

Monkey Wrench was the band’s breakout single, as well as the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died in March.

“I expect interest from all over the world.” The fact that it appears prominently in the band’s iconic Monkey Wrench video only adds to its appeal among collectors and fans.”

A private collector is selling the White Falcon.

Pat Smear, Grohl’s previous band Nirvana’s on-tour rhythm guitarist, purchased the guitar in 1996.

Smear explained in a written provenance statement that he wanted to own a White Falcon after seeing one played by British new wave band Bow Wow Wow.