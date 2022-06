Police had asked for the public’s assistance in locating Jonathan Broderick, 50, of Fareham, who had been missing since around 6.30 a.m. yesterday.

Hampshire police said in a statement: “We and his family are deeply concerned about his well-being and have conducted extensive searches to find him. We are now seeking assistance from the general public.”

“We can confirm that Jonathan Broderick has been located,” a police spokesman said in an update.