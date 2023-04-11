Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A Hampshire Police officer who managed to disarm a man who was doused in petrol has was named as one of the runners-up in the 2023 Hampshire Police Federation Bravery Awards

A Hampshire Police officer who managed to disarm a man who was doused in petrol has was named as one of the runners-up in the 2023 Hampshire Police Federation Bravery Awards

by uknip247
Auto Draft

On 29 September 2021, PC Jamie Lewis was part of a team looking for a high-risk missing person on the Isle of Wight.

Using a phone ping, the missing man’s location was narrowed down to Ventnor. PC Lewis located the vehicle and found the man inside, having stabbed himself in the neck. On seeing officers, the man poured petrol over himself, while still sitting in his car.

PC Lewis approached the man and tried to engage him in conversation, all the while edging closer and closer to the driver’s seat.

When PC Lewis approached the window, the man tried to stab himself in the neck again. PC Lewis grabbed the man’s hand and forced the blade out of it. Officers then detained the man under the Mental Health Act.

PC Lewis said: “The bloke needed help, he was in turmoil. We were concerned when he started pouring petrol over himself. It wasn’t an overly built-up area, but there were quite a few cars around and his car would have exploded.

“It’s nice to be recognised for what we did that day.”

Hampshire Police Federation Chair Zoë Wakefield said: “Jamie’s calm actions and quick thinking saved this vulnerable man from further injuring himself.

“There was a real risk that he would set himself on fire, and it took enormous courage for Jamie to approach him and grab his weapon. I commend Jamie on his selfless actions. We are very proud of him.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A suspected burglar was arrested shortly after a break-in was reported

A Faversham property connected to incidents of disorderly behaviour and drug misuse has been issued with a closure order

Potholes have been called a “plague” and a “scourge,” affecting millions of miles of road in the United Kingdom.

A suspected robber has appeared in court after two elderly people were targeted at a Maidstone property

Unsettled week ahead

Police have issued a warning after two women were targeted by pickpockets

A woman has died following a road traffic collision on the M40 this morning

Six fire engines called to Bermondsey workshop blaze

A 27-year-old man from Whitstable has been arrested for murder after a man in his 50 was found in Canterbury

A motorist has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian who had been walking his dog in Tonbridge

Officers investigating a string of thefts and burglaries across Greenwich and Bexley have made a number of charges

If you own an iPhone, you should install the most recent software update as soon as possible because your device may be vulnerable to...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More