A Hampshire Police officer who managed to disarm a man who was doused in petrol has was named as one of the runners-up in the 2023 Hampshire Police Federation Bravery Awards

On 29 September 2021, PC Jamie Lewis was part of a team looking for a high-risk missing person on the Isle of Wight.

Using a phone ping, the missing man’s location was narrowed down to Ventnor. PC Lewis located the vehicle and found the man inside, having stabbed himself in the neck. On seeing officers, the man poured petrol over himself, while still sitting in his car.

PC Lewis approached the man and tried to engage him in conversation, all the while edging closer and closer to the driver’s seat.

When PC Lewis approached the window, the man tried to stab himself in the neck again. PC Lewis grabbed the man’s hand and forced the blade out of it. Officers then detained the man under the Mental Health Act.

PC Lewis said: “The bloke needed help, he was in turmoil. We were concerned when he started pouring petrol over himself. It wasn’t an overly built-up area, but there were quite a few cars around and his car would have exploded.

“It’s nice to be recognised for what we did that day.”

Hampshire Police Federation Chair Zoë Wakefield said: “Jamie’s calm actions and quick thinking saved this vulnerable man from further injuring himself.

“There was a real risk that he would set himself on fire, and it took enormous courage for Jamie to approach him and grab his weapon. I commend Jamie on his selfless actions. We are very proud of him.”