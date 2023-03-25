Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

A Hatfield man has been jailed for assisting a child to stay away from the person who had responsibility for them

Peter Murphy, aged 38, of Millwards, was sentenced at Hatfield Remand Court on Monday (21 March) having admitted the charge which related to a 16 year old girl.

Murphy was issued a Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) on 4 March this year after concerns were raised about his behaviour. The notice warned him not to have any contact with the teenager. Despite this notice, Murphy continued to meet with the girl and assisted in keeping her away from responsible persons.

Murphy has been imprisoned for a total of 42 weeks.

Detective Constable Jemma Warburton, from the Constabulary’s Safeguarding team, said: “We will take action against anyone who targets vulnerable young people.

“One way to do this is by issuing a Child Abduction Warning Notice, which is a notice to the person to have no contact with the child. Failure to comply with the notice has implications and can provide evidence to support the prosecution of other criminal offences

“Murphy was arrested at the weekend when seen with the girl. He had taken a deliberate course of action to meet with her and he is responsible for his actions.

“The magistrates noted that Murphy’s behaviour breached his current suspended sentence order, having made no attempt to engage or rehabilitate himself regarding a previous sentence, and has now been knowingly assisting a child to stay away from a responsible person.

“This prison sentence highlights our commitment to use whatever powers possible to protect young people in our community.”

