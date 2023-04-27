A Herne Bay man who repeatedly threatened and followed a woman has been jailed

Robert Vyse admitted harassment, controlling or coercive behaviour, assault and assaulting an emergency worker following work by Kent Police’s East Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team.

The 34-year-old, of Dering Road, was jailed for four years and four months at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 26 April 2023.

Enquiries into Vyse were already underway when the victim attended Canterbury Police Station in October 2022 saying he had sent her a message saying he would attend her home. As she left her home, she saw him in his car driving in that direction.

The victim told officers Vyse had previously put a tracker on her phone during a relationship and turned up when she was out with friends. He also controlled how she dressed, who she could be friends with, monitored her social media contacts and made her change her job. Vyse had also subjected the victim to an assault and caused damage to her home.

After they separated, he bombarded her with text messages and calls, culminating in the threat to attend her home, which led to her attending the police station.

Police were later out looking to arrest Vyse when they saw him in his car. An officer attempted to lean into the vehicle to take his keys, but he drove off, injuring the officer’s arm. He later attended the police station and was arrested.

Detective Constable David McIntyre, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘This victim did exactly the right thing in reporting what happened to her to police, so we could investigate and bring this man to justice. I would like to pay tribute to her bravery during the investigation and court proceedings.

‘This week is National Stalking Awareness Week and I urge anyone who is a victim of stalking, harassment or feels at risk from someone they know to contact police as soon as possible. We will take action to keep you safe.’

Click here for further information, advice and support relating to Violence Against Women and Girls. This page also includes details on how Kent Police is tackling offences including domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and other forms of violence.