A high-visibility police operation will continue to deal robustly with antisocial behaviour in the run-up to and during the Easter holidays

Officers will take robust action against those causing problems and will also be patrolling in hot-spot areas of Beeston and Chilwell to stamp out issues, with the aim of ensuring open public spaces in the Beeston and Chilwell areas remain safe and enjoyable for all to enjoy.

Through Operation Potassium, positive action continues to be taken to crack down on individuals causing antisocial behaviour, using a mixture of engagement and appropriate enforcement.

These measures include issuing offenders with Section 35 dispersal notices, to prevent the disorder from re-occurring and ensure people feel safe, and using voluntary attendance processes where young people have been involved in incidents.

Letters have also been delivered to parents of children as a deterrent in particular cases, police have returned other young people home to their parents after causing issues and other youths causing problems on trams have been referred to Nottingham Express Transit (NET) for action.

If deemed appropriate, in more serious cases of antisocial behaviour, offenders may be arrested for offences and face court action.

Inspector Mike Ebbins, District Commander of the Broxtowe district, said: “Preventing and reducing antisocial behaviour remains a key priority for us and we are working every day to address these issues, working closely with our partners including NET, Broxtowe Borough Council and The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire.

“Incidents of antisocial behaviour are a serious cause of concern for people living in affected areas. We continue to listen to their concerns and take action to address these problems.

“As the Easter holidays approach, we expect to see more people out and about in the community including families who want to be able to use and enjoy open public spaces.

“I want to reassure them we will continue to take a robust approach to protect them from negative antisocial behaviour, we will be patrolling in key locations, and we remain determined in our work to prevent incidents occurring over the Easter break period and beyond.”

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency or if an incident is in progress call 999.

People can also report crimes through Nottinghamshire Police’s Live Chat feature, which is available 7am to 10pm seven days a week, via the force’s website. You will be put directly in touch with a qualified, experienced control room operator who will assist you with your inquiry or report.