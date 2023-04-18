Tuesday, April 18, 2023
A Highland property developer who attempted to fraudulently obtain a £400,000 payment from an international insurance company has been jailed

52-year-old Michael Maggs (pictured) previously admitted attempted fraud and today, Monday 17 April, 2023, he was sentenced to 13 months in prison at Inverness Sheriff Court.



Maggs was developing three properties at a site at Earlseat Steading, Moyness, near Nairn. In order to obtain insurance cover he claimed that the site was well secured with fencing and CCTV and that he was living there. Neither was true.

Around 10.10pm on 29 November 2017, a fire was reported to emergency services and attended by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. The fire was put out, however, two of the houses were completely destroyed.

A joint investigation involving Police Scotland and SFRS was carried out and the fire was found to be deliberate.

Following a lengthy and complex fraud enquiry Maggs was arrested on 2 October 2018, and was charged with insurance fraud in connection to the fire.

Detective Inspector Reuben Lindsay said: “Maggs wove a tangled tale in order to obtain insurance for the buildings he was developing. He was economical with the truth, and has now pled guilty to causing the fire and deliberately trying to obtain a large insurance payment fraudulently.

“People like Maggs will not be allowed to get away with such fraud and I welcome his sentencing. No matter how long it takes, we will always work to bring those responsible for fraud to justice.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander, Michael Humphreys, the Local Senior Officer for Highland, said: “The consequences of deliberate fire-setting can be devastating. Fires have the potential to cause serious injury or death, as well as extensive damage to properties and our environment.

“They are also a needless drain on emergency service resources. We continue to work with police and other partners to identify those responsible for these acts.” 

Jon Radford, Head of Intelligence, Investigations and Data Services at the Insurance Fraud Bureau, said: “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. It costs everyone and can even put innocent people at risk. We’re pleased that our collaboration with Police Scotland and SFRS has helped to bring Maggs to justice.”

